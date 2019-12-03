Penny rushed 15 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 33 yards and a score in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.

Penny and Chris Carson both carried on the first drive and looked explosive in the process, and Carson finished the contest with 109 yards from scrimmage and a score of his own. While Carson garnered a majority of the rushes (23), he averaged 4.4 yards per carry compared to Penny's 4.9. Furthermore, Penny showcased an intriguing pass-catching prowess with his best effort through the air since his NFL debut (four catches for 35). While most game scripts don't allow running backs to split a total of 38 rushes, there's little doubt that Penny has a role in this offense going forward, and he'll look to continue his upward trajectory in Week 14 against the Rams.