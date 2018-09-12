Coach Pete Carroll said Chris Carson took the lead over Penny in the tailback battle, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll went on to say Penny looked "rusty" after having just one full week of practice under his belt leading up to the season opener. Penny was simply outperformed, rushing for eight yards on seven carries while Carson produced 51 yards on as many chances. The Seahawks won't neglect Penny at this time, but the rookie first-round pick needs to prove himself soon in order to keep getting touches.

