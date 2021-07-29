Penny indicated Thursday that he's down to 223 pounds after playing at around 234 pounds during his time at San Diego State, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. "I feel fast. I feel amazing," said Penny

Penny hasn't lived up to his first-round billing in the 2018 NFL Draft thus far and will likely have to settle for a supporting role behind Chris Carson, but he did post reasonably good per-carry averages in his first two seasons at 4.9 and 5.7. He's in the fourth year of his deal with Seattle and it will be a contract year following the team's decision to decline his fifth-year option. It appears he's healthy and would be the likely candidate to step in the lead role should Carson falter or miss time.