The Seahawks did not pick up the fifth-year option on Penny's rookie contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Penny has failed to live up to expectations since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, and he was limited to just three appearances last season while recovering from a torn ACL. He figures to back up Chris Carson this season, and perhaps a bounce-back campaign from the San Diego State product will convince the Seahawks to retain him into the future, albeit at a lower price tag than Penny's fifth-year option would have entailed.