Penny rushed four times for 12 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

Penny impressed last week as he managed 55 yards on just eight carries, but his role dried up in this outing. Despite Chris Carson fumbling twice, Penny barely got on the field, as he logged 11 of a possible 75 offensive snaps. Carson's fumbles are a concern, but he racked up 105 yards on 16 carries while catching both targets for 28 yards. His production seems to cancel out the costly turnovers at this point, but Penny remains a valuable handcuff in case Carson is injured.

