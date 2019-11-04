Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Four carries in win
Penny rushed four times for 12 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
Penny impressed last week as he managed 55 yards on just eight carries, but his role dried up in this outing. Despite Chris Carson fumbling twice, Penny barely got on the field, as he logged 11 of a possible 75 offensive snaps. Carson's fumbles are a concern, but he racked up 105 yards on 16 carries while catching both targets for 28 yards. His production seems to cancel out the costly turnovers at this point, but Penny remains a valuable handcuff in case Carson is injured.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.