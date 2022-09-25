Penny rushed 14 times for 66 yards and caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

The Seahawks were in this game from start to finish, and Penny's workload (14 of 21 running back carries) reflected that better than last week's blowout loss to San Francisco. It has been a disappointing start to the 2022 campaign for the popular breakout candidate, as he now sits at a pedestrian 32 carries for 141 yards and no touchdowns through three contests. Seattle's receiving back, Travis Homer (ribs), went down to injury in Sunday's loss, so Penny could see a few extra targets if the former is forced to miss extended time. Penny will look to break his scoreless drought against a porous Lions defense that has surrendered 31.0 points per game to opposing offenses this season.