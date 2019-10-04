Penny rushed six times for 18 yards and caught both of his targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.

This was Penny's first game back after missing two contests with a hamstring injury. If he had been able to play in one of those games, Penny may have enjoyed an increased workload since Chris Carson was having fumble issues back then. However, Carson was the clear bell cow in this outing with 27 carries for 118 scoreless yards. Penny did show a spark of versatility by lining up out wide and catching a 30-yard pass in the third quarter, but he appears to simply be a change-of-pace option since he played just 12 of a possible 74 offensive snaps.