Penny (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' estimated injury report Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In the aftermath of Sunday's win at Arizona, coach Pete Carroll relayed his expectation that Penny would return this Thursday against the Rams, per Boyle. The Seahawks listing Penny as "full" is a good sign that will come to fruition, but Carroll and company likely will want to see him on the practice field before clearing him for game action. In any case, Penny could be in line for a decent workload just four days after lead running back Chris Carson racked up a whopping 26 touches.