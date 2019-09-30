Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 'full' tag Monday
Penny (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' estimated injury report Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
In the aftermath of Sunday's win at Arizona, coach Pete Carroll relayed his expectation that Penny would return this Thursday against the Rams, per Boyle. The Seahawks listing Penny as "full" is a good sign that will come to fruition, but Carroll and company likely will want to see him on the practice field before clearing him for game action. In any case, Penny could be in line for a decent workload just four days after lead running back Chris Carson racked up a whopping 26 touches.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Week 5 return expected•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Won't play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has chance to return Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: No activity Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...