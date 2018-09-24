Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets just three carries
Penny had just three carries for five yards in Sunday's 24-13 win over Dallas.
Penny received 10 carries in Week 2, but took a backseat Sunday to Chris Carson, who ran a whopping 32 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. With a shaky offensive line and the presence of Carson, it's hard to get excited about Penny, at least at the moment. If you need Penny, he'll face Arizona in Week 4.
