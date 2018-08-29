Penny will have the cast removed from his broken finger Wednesday, keeping him on track for the season opener Sept. 9 in Denver, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Given that his injury allows for normal running and conditioning, Penny probably doesn't need to get much work in full-team practice sessions before he's cleared for a game. Carroll has even said the rookie could play in Thursday's preseason contest against Oakland, and while the idea seems rather far-fetched, it can at least be taken as a sign that Penny is making good progress. This situation will still require close monitoring in the coming days, as Penny is only two weeks removed from a surgical procedure that carried an initial recovery estimate of 3-to-4 weeks. Either way, Chris Carson figures to get the Week 1 start and will be the safer bet to lead the team in carries.