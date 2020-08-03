The Seahawks placed Penny (knee) on the active/PUP list Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The transaction came shortly after coach Pete Carroll said Penny would report to training camp Friday and go through COVID-19 intake testing, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. While Penny's upcoming camp attendance is a positive sign, Carroll didn't elaborate on where exactly the running back stands in his recovery from reconstructive left knee surgery he required in December. Given the timing of his procedure to address the torn ACL, Penny still may be hard pressed to gain clearance for Week 1, and Carroll did note that the Seahawks aren't inclined to rush him back into action. Despite his own questionable health over his three seasons in the NFL, Chris Carson (hip) still profiles as the clear top Seattle back to target in fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Headed for PUP list?•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Continues making progress•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Preseason PUP candidate•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Making rehab prgoress•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has additional damage beyond ACL•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Goes to IR as expected•