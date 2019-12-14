Penny (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official sitereports.

This was a mere formality, as Penny is slated to have surgery to repair his torn ACL which he suffered last Sunday against the Rams. The 2018 first-round pick does not have a recovery timetable set as of yet, but it's possible the extensive knee injury could ultimately force Penny to miss portions of the 2020 season as well, although more information regarding the expected timeline won't occur until some time after the initial surgery.