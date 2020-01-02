Penny's knee injury involves more damage than just a torn ACL, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports. "There were some other things that they had to clean up and all that," said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. "It was more than just a simple ACL surgery."

An ACL tear typically requires 9-to-12 months for recovery/rehab, and additional damage to the knee will make it even more of a challenge for Penny to be ready by Week 1 of 2020. The Seahawks do anticipate a return to full strength eventually, with the 2018 first-round pick presumably hoping to contribute to the team at some point during his third pro season. Meanwhile, fellow running back Chris Carson is expected to avoid surgery for his season-ending hip injury, though he too faces an "extensive recovery", per Carroll.