Penny (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. "He had a good week, in preparation for it. He didn't get to work every day this week, but he did finish out the week going. So that's a good sign," coach Pete Carroll said.

Sidelined Week 3 by a strained hamstring, Penny remained a non-participant Wednesday before wrapping up the week with back-to-back capped showings. As intimated by Carroll, the development is a sign that Penny is trending toward a return Sunday. In that scenario, Penny may not receive more than the 9.5 touches per game that he averaged the first two weeks of the season. That said, starter Chris Carson has lost three fumble through three games, a trend that if it continues eventually could vault Penny into a bigger role.