Coach Pete Carroll is hopeful Penny (knee) returns for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to earning inactive status for a second straight game this past Sunday against the Chiefs, Penny practiced for the first time in two weeks, logging a limited session Friday. It wasn't enough to prove the health of his knee, but it appears as if he'll have a chance to do so this week. Carroll elaborated to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, saying Penny should suit up Week 17 if he makes it through preparations OK. Assuming he does, Penny would split the reps not given to starting running back Chris Carson with fellow reserve Mike Davis.

