Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has chance to return Week 17
Coach Pete Carroll is hopeful Penny (knee) returns for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to earning inactive status for a second straight game this past Sunday against the Chiefs, Penny practiced for the first time in two weeks, logging a limited session Friday. It wasn't enough to prove the health of his knee, but it appears as if he'll have a chance to do so this week. Carroll elaborated to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, saying Penny should suit up Week 17 if he makes it through preparations OK. Assuming he does, Penny would split the reps not given to starting running back Chris Carson with fellow reserve Mike Davis.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Sidelined again Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking unlikely for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Headed for game-day call•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Deemed questionable•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Still no activity Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Won't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...