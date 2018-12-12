Coach Pete Carroll said Penny won't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Penny strangely avoided all three Week 14 injury reports but still was listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Vikings as a result of an ankle issue. He brushed it off and turned eight rushes into 44 yards, marking his fourth time with more than 5.0 YPC in the last five outings. The rookie hasn't been able to usurp Chris Carson for a featured role so far, and tending to injuries in back-to-back weeks won't help his cause.

