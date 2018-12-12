Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has knee injury
Coach Pete Carroll said Penny won't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Penny strangely avoided all three Week 14 injury reports but still was listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Vikings as a result of an ankle issue. He brushed it off and turned eight rushes into 44 yards, marking his fourth time with more than 5.0 YPC in the last five outings. The rookie hasn't been able to usurp Chris Carson for a featured role so far, and tending to injuries in back-to-back weeks won't help his cause.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Shows glimpse of explosiveness•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Available Week 14•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Efficient performance•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Enhanced role on tap•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Rarely used in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Nobody can slow Tyler Lockett down so far, and Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect the 49ers to...
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...