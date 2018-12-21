Penny is viewed as a game-day decision for Sunday night's matchup with the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny is listed as questionable on the final injury report after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant. His availability shouldn't have a huge impact on the Seahawks' game plan, as they can simply allow Chris Carson and/or Mike Davis to take a few more carries if the rookie isn't available. Davis handled the vacated snaps in last week's 26-23 loss to the 49ers, but Carson might be the beneficiary if his team were to play with a lead.