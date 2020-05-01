Penny (knee) could open the 2020 season on the PUP list, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks have consistently been optimistic about Chris Carson's recovery from a hip fracture, while the tone has been far more cautious when discussing Penny's rehab from ACL surgery. GM John Schneider cautioned that the timeline could be tricky, noting that the 2018 first-round pick suffered his major injury late in the season (Dec. 8 to be exact). Reports from January suggested the damage in Penny's left knee went beyond an ACL tear, but he did show visible progress in March when he posted a video of himself doing footwork drills. The Seahawks haven't prioritized backfield additions so far this offseason, scooping up DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round and Anthony Jones as an undrafted free agent.