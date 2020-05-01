Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Headed for PUP list?
Penny (knee) could open the 2020 season on the PUP list, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks have consistently been optimistic about Chris Carson's recovery from a hip fracture, while the tone has been far more cautious when discussing Penny's rehab from ACL surgery. GM John Schneider cautioned that the timeline could be tricky, noting that the 2018 first-round pick suffered his major injury late in the season (Dec. 8 to be exact). Reports from January suggested the damage in Penny's left knee went beyond an ACL tear, but he did show visible progress in March when he posted a video of himself doing footwork drills. The Seahawks haven't prioritized backfield additions so far this offseason, scooping up DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round and Anthony Jones as an undrafted free agent.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Continues making progress•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Preseason PUP candidate•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Making rehab prgoress•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has additional damage beyond ACL•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Goes to IR as expected•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Preparing for surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.