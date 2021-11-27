Penny (hamstring) may be placed on injured reserve soon, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Penny injured his hamstring last week and has been ruled out for Monday's game at Washington. Moving him to IR would allow the team to call up RB Josh Johnson from the practice squad without making a sacrifice at another position. With Travis Homer (calf) also out this week, Seattle is down to Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas in the backfield.