Penny had to go to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Penny's return should be considered questionable at best. He made a 16-yard catch before departing, but it looked like he got hurt at the end of the play, and he made his way to the locker room soon after getting checked out in the blue medical tent. This ill-timed injury comes just as the second-year running back had mustered the best two-week stretch of his career in the preceding games.