Penny gained 15 yards on six carries in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.
The entire Seattle running game got shut down, managing only 36 rushing yards total and 2.6 yards per carry, so Penny's poor performance wasn't out of place. Rookie Kenneth Walker also saw six touches (four carries and two catches) in his NFL debut, and the potential for a true timeshare between the two should be concerning for fantasy GMs with Penny stock, but it's hard to draw many conclusions from a game script that forced the Seahawks away from their preferred ground-heavy approach. Up next in Week 3 is a Falcons defense that has yet to allow a RB to reach 50 rushing yards against them.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 14 touches in Week 1 win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Puts end to COVID absence•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Tests positive for COVID•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Unlikely for preseason finale•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Not in line to play Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Back on practice field•