Coach Pete Carroll relayed Thursday that Penny is dealing with a slight groin issue, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
With that in mind, it seems unlikely that Penny will play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Steelers. Per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, with Penny a candidate to sit out the contest, rookie second-rounder Kenneth Walker should see his share of backfield action versus Pittsburgh.
