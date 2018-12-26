Coach Pete Carroll expects Penny (knee) to practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny has missed the last two games due to a knee injury, but a glimmer of hope regarding his health arrive in the form of a limited practice last Friday. Carroll piggybacked on that development Monday and reiterated it Wednesday, telling Boyle that Penny should suit up Sunday against the Cardinals if he makes it through the week of prep "OK." Penny's initial listing for Week 17 will be revealed on Wednesday's practice report.

