Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: In line to return Thursday
Coach Pete Carroll is anticipating Penny (hamstring) being available Thursday versus the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "He looked ready to play (Sunday at Arizona). He looked like he could have gone," Carroll said Monday. "It was kind of defying the time frames for a hamstring to be ready in eight days, of the severity that it was."
After wrapping up last week with back-to-back limited listings on the injury report, Carroll relayed that Penny had a chance to play Sunday, but it didn't come to pass. Penny upped his odds to end a two-game absence on Monday's report, receiving a "full" tag. In the wake of Chris Carson's Week 4 load -- 22 carries and four receptions -- there's a potential opportunity for additional work for Penny. That said, Carroll called Carson "fine" Monday, so it appears Penny will settle back into the No. 2 role that equated to 17 touches through the first two games of the season.
