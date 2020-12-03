Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Penny (knee) should return to practice later this week or early next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Penny continues to rehab from the torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 of the 2019 season, and he's eyeing his next step: a return to practice. Once he takes the field again, it may take a while for the 24-year-old running back to ramp up his activity level and suit up in a game, as he sustained major knee damage beyond just the ACL. Once he's back to 100 percent, Penny figures to operate as the No. 2 behind Chris Carson (foot), although Carlos Hyde (toe) has been serviceable in that role so far.