Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Injures hamstring at practice
Penny injured his hamstring during Friday's practice and now is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The last-second injury doesn't give Penny much time to recover, potentially opening the door for C.J. Prosise or Travis Homer to see a bit of extra work behind Chris Carson. The bigger impact of a Penny absence might simply be for the Seahawks to give Carson even more touches than he usually gets.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Leads team in rushing yards•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Logs heavy workload in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Posts 42 yards from scrimmage•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Showing more speed in practice•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking slimmer•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
In the wake of Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart...
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3