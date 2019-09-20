Penny injured his hamstring during Friday's practice and now is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The last-second injury doesn't give Penny much time to recover, potentially opening the door for C.J. Prosise or Travis Homer to see a bit of extra work behind Chris Carson. The bigger impact of a Penny absence might simply be for the Seahawks to give Carson even more touches than he usually gets.