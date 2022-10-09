Penny was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game at New Orleans due to an injury to his lower left leg, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Penny was examined by the Seahawks' training staff on the team's first drive of the second half before the decision was made to take him to the locker room. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 5 with eight carries for 54 yards.
