Coach Pete Carroll said Penny sustained a "serious" injury to his lower left leg during Sunday's loss at New Orleans and may be out awhile, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Penny left the contest during the Seahawks' first drive after halftime and needed a cart to get to the locker room. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Penny was seen with a walking boot on his left foot and on crutches in the locker room afterward. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more insight into the injury, calling it a broken tibia, and Penny will undergo more tests to determine the extent of the damage. Penny likely is in store for a lengthy absence, which would allow rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker to take on a majority share of the touches among Seahawks running backs with Travis Homer (ribs) already on injured reserve. DeeJay Dallas is the other healthy running back on the team's active roster.