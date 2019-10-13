Penny (hamstring) is listed as inactive Week 6 against Cleveland.

Penny was able to suit up and contribute last week against the Rams, but it appears he tweaked his hamstring again, as he was added back to the injury report this week. Even though he logged back-to-back full practice sessions, Penny will end up missing his third game of the season. In his absence, look for Chris Carson to lead the backfield, with CJ Prosise on hand in a backup capcity.

