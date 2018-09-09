Penny rushed seven times for eight yards and caught four passes for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.

Penny rushed for five yards in his first career carry, but he gained just three yards on his next six tries. He was effective hauling in four of five passes, but he was clearly outplayed by Chris Carson, who rushed seven times for 51 yards. Penny won't be handed any favors in Week 2 against a tough Bears' defense.