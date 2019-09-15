Penny rushed 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

The Seahawks gave Penny extra opportunities since Chris Carson fumbled in the second half, and he shined with a 37-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Penny's advantage over Carson is his explosiveness and big-play ability, which was on display here since he averaged just 2.8 YPC on the other nine carries. Expect Carson to take over again as the No. 1 in Week 3 versus the Saints, but this contest proves Penny is worth holding onto in season-long leagues in case the tide shifts.

