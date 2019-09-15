Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Leads team in rushing yards
Penny rushed 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.
The Seahawks gave Penny extra opportunities since Chris Carson fumbled in the second half, and he shined with a 37-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Penny's advantage over Carson is his explosiveness and big-play ability, which was on display here since he averaged just 2.8 YPC on the other nine carries. Expect Carson to take over again as the No. 1 in Week 3 versus the Saints, but this contest proves Penny is worth holding onto in season-long leagues in case the tide shifts.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Logs heavy workload in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Posts 42 yards from scrimmage•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Showing more speed in practice•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking slimmer•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will push for more snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...