Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Left without role
Penny didn't play any snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Chris Carson and Mike Davis combined for 184 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, likely setting up a similar backfield split for Week 6 in Oakland. Despite his status as a first-round pick, Penny doesn't have a clear path to playing time unless one of his teammates suffers an injury or the Seahawks eventually fall out of the playoff picture. The team might even consider making him a healthy inactive on gamedays, considering he doesn't offer much value on special teams or in the passing game.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat despite Carson's injury•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will be No. 1 back Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets just three carries•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Paces squad with 10 carries•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Falls behind Carson•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Lays egg in Sunday's debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...