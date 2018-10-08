Penny didn't play any snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Chris Carson and Mike Davis combined for 184 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, likely setting up a similar backfield split for Week 6 in Oakland. Despite his status as a first-round pick, Penny doesn't have a clear path to playing time unless one of his teammates suffers an injury or the Seahawks eventually fall out of the playoff picture. The team might even consider making him a healthy inactive on gamedays, considering he doesn't offer much value on special teams or in the passing game.