Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Light workload in Sunday's loss
Penny rushed four times for 11 yards and caught all three targets for 13 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.
Penny rushed once on the Seahawks' first drive, proving he was part of the their game plan before Chris Carson left with a hip injury. Still, it was Mike Davis (22 touches) who benefited from Carson's absence, leaving Penny with another disappointing outing. If Carson's injury keeps him out in Week 10 against the Rams, Penny may receive a more chances.
