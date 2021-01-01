Penny (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Penny required more than a year of rehab after tearing his ACL along with other knee ligaments last December, but he's played in each of the last two games, logging 10 total snaps on offense. It's a bit concerning that he's back on the injury report, especially because he wasn't listed Wednesday, but it's possible that it's just for maintenance purposes. Penny's injury status should be more clear on Friday's practice report. His availability for the season finale against the 49ers could be more important than before, as both Carlos Hyde (illness) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) have missed two straight practices. Penny would be the primary backup to Chris Carson (foot) if those two missed time.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Plays just four snaps•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Eases into action Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Comes off PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Preparing to play in Week 15•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking 'great' in practice•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Returns to practice•