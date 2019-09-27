Penny (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny's return to a limited practice Friday would seem to give him a decent shot at avoiding a second straight absence. There's been chatter of an expanded role once he gets healthy, with Chris Carson losing three fumbles through the first the weeks of the season. In any case, Penny's availability for Week 4 may came down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. The Seahawks have C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer on reserve in the backfield.