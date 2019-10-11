Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Logs full practice
Penny (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland, despite being a full practice participant Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Penny was added to the injury report Thursday as a full participant, perhaps hinting at a minor tweak of the hamstring injury that held him out in Weeks 3 and 4. Regardless, he appears on track to play in Sunday's game against Cleveland, with the kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. A late setback would leave C.J. Prosise as the No. 2 back behind Chris Carson.
