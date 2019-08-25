Penny rushed eight times for 22 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three of his targets for 15 yards in the Seahawks' 23-15 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday.

All of the Seahawks' healthy running backs saw time Saturday, with Penny checking in behind only Travis Homer in carries. While the 2018 first-round pick wasn't efficient on the ground by any stretch, he did make a solid impact in the passing game. Chris Carson seemingly has a firm hold on the lead-back role to start the season, but Penny is certainly projected for a notable boost in the 85 carries and 12 targets he logged across 14 games in his rookie season.