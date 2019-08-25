Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Logs heavy workload in win
Penny rushed eight times for 22 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three of his targets for 15 yards in the Seahawks' 23-15 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday.
All of the Seahawks' healthy running backs saw time Saturday, with Penny checking in behind only Travis Homer in carries. While the 2018 first-round pick wasn't efficient on the ground by any stretch, he did make a solid impact in the passing game. Chris Carson seemingly has a firm hold on the lead-back role to start the season, but Penny is certainly projected for a notable boost in the 85 carries and 12 targets he logged across 14 games in his rookie season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Posts 42 yards from scrimmage•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Showing more speed in practice•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking slimmer•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will push for more snaps•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: One notable carry in loss•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Bottled up by Cardinals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...