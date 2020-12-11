Coach Pete Carroll said Penny (knee) "looked great" in practice this week, but the earliest the running back will return is Week 15 at Washington, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks opened Penny's 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list Wednesday, and he's thoroughly impressed everyone in the organization so far. On Thursday, Russell Wilson noted Penny has "been electric" and is "physical, quick, catches the ball well, he picks up his protections," per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Carroll followed up Wilson's comments with some of his own Friday, telling Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle that Penny has "exceeded our expectations with his movement and his quickness." The Seahawks can wait to bring Penny back until he's ready with Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas on hand. Having said that, Penny could factor into the mix immediately once he's back on the active roster.