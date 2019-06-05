Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Penny looks slimmer and better than he did last year, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "It's been cool to watch Rashaad, watch him grow up, watch him mature, watch him learn to kind of be a pro,'' Schottenheimer said. "I'm really pleased with the way he is attacking practice right now."

With Chris Carson recovering from a procedure on his knee, Penny has been operating as the No. 1 running back at spring practices. Coach Pete Carroll mentioned Penny's improved conditioning earlier this offseason, noting that he expects the second-year pro to be part of a "one-two punch" with Carson. Penny got off to a slow start as a rookie but then ran for 5.8 yards per carry from Week 4 through the end of the season, ripping off nine gains of 15 or more yards in the process. He also had 10 carries that lost yards on 85 attempts, and his positive run percentage (78.8) was lower than Carson's (83.8).