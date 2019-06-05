Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking slimmer
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Penny looks slimmer and better than he did last year, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "It's been cool to watch Rashaad, watch him grow up, watch him mature, watch him learn to kind of be a pro,'' Schottenheimer said. "I'm really pleased with the way he is attacking practice right now."
With Chris Carson recovering from a procedure on his knee, Penny has been operating as the No. 1 running back at spring practices. Coach Pete Carroll mentioned Penny's improved conditioning earlier this offseason, noting that he expects the second-year pro to be part of a "one-two punch" with Carson. Penny got off to a slow start as a rookie but then ran for 5.8 yards per carry from Week 4 through the end of the season, ripping off nine gains of 15 or more yards in the process. He also had 10 carries that lost yards on 85 attempts, and his positive run percentage (78.8) was lower than Carson's (83.8).
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will push for more snaps•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: One notable carry in loss•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Bottled up by Cardinals•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Suiting up Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Needs to complete pregame workout•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Technically listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 110-101
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 101-110 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 120-111
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 120-111 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, analysis
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.