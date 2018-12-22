Coach Pete Carroll didn't sound optimistic about Penny (knee) being able to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "We're holding out hope that maybe on game day [Penny] can do something," Carroll said Friday. "We'll find out. He did a little bit of work today for the first time this week and his recovery is going really well."

Although he referred to Penny as a game-day decision, Carroll doesn't seem to have any expectation that the rookie will be able to play. Penny returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, logging his first activity of any kind since Week 14. An absence Sunday would free up a few extra touches for Mike Davis and Chris Carson, with J.D. McKissic potentially also getting the occasional snap.