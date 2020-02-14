Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Making rehab prgoress
Penny (knee) used a stationary bike Tuesday, taking a step forward in his rehab from a torn ACL, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.
Penny tore up his knee Week 14 and had surgery later in December. Coach Pete Carroll said the injury involved damage beyond an ACL tear, but Carroll also mentioned in early January that the Seahawks were pleased with Penny's early progress. The 24-year-old faces a challenge to make it back on the field for the early part of the 2020 campaign, while backfield mate Chris Carson is expected to recover from a hip fracture without needing surgery, potentially returning to practice as soon as May or June.
