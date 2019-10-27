Penny rushed eight times for 55 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

The Seahawks' coaching staff made a concerted effort to get Penny involved in the offense, as he took a carry on the first drive of the game. Penny was plugged in again two drives later and ripped off gains of nine and 17 to bring the offense into Falcons territory. The second-year pro looked explosive to register 6.9 YPC compared to Chris Carson's 4.5 on 20 rushes. This performance should keep Penny in the rotation going forward, although Carson hasn't shown weakness as the Seahawks' bell cow. Penny should be owned in fantasy formats as a handcuff to Carson, and he could be worth a stream in deeper leagues should his volume pick up.

