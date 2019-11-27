Penny may be in line for more consistent work moving forward, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. "We are going to see if we can get more out of him," coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

Penny and starter Chris Carson split the offensive snaps almost down the middle during Sunday's 17-9 win at Philadelphia, with the former getting 30 to the latter's 31 (of 61 total). Taking advantage of a career-high share of those plays, Penny compiled 14 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown, versus Carson's 12 touches for 57 yards from scrimmage and no scores. Considering Penny still averaged 5.5 YPC on his rushes that didn't go to the house -- he had a 58-yard TD in the fourth quarter -- he seems deserving of a role. It remains to be seen whether Carroll will uphold his end of the bargain.