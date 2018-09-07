Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: May struggle for touches
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he wants to use all of his running backs during Sunday's game in Denver, but he also said he won't force touches in Penny's direction, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "We don't necessarily have, 'OK, gotta get this guy so many carries, gotta get this guy so many touches'," Schottenheimer said. "We'll just kind of see how the flow of the game goes."
Penny's availability no longer seems to be in question after he logged full practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, but the concerns regarding his Week 1 workload are still very real. With Chris Carson likely serving as the lead runner and C.J. Prosise helping out in passing situations, it's hard to see how Penny fits in as anything more than a change-of-pace option on early downs. Of course, the outlook for Week 2 and beyond could change in a hurry if the rookie outplays Carson during Sunday's game.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Getting cast removed•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could be cleared by Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Still on track for opener•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: On the field with teammates•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could be ready for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.