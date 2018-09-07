Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he wants to use all of his running backs during Sunday's game in Denver, but he also said he won't force touches in Penny's direction, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "We don't necessarily have, 'OK, gotta get this guy so many carries, gotta get this guy so many touches'," Schottenheimer said. "We'll just kind of see how the flow of the game goes."

Penny's availability no longer seems to be in question after he logged full practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, but the concerns regarding his Week 1 workload are still very real. With Chris Carson likely serving as the lead runner and C.J. Prosise helping out in passing situations, it's hard to see how Penny fits in as anything more than a change-of-pace option on early downs. Of course, the outlook for Week 2 and beyond could change in a hurry if the rookie outplays Carson during Sunday's game.