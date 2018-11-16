Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Minimal impact after explosive first carry
Penny rushed eight times for 46 yards in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
Penny's first carry was promising as he was held up in the backfield but made multiple cuts, ultimately recording a 38-yard gain. That striking rush showcases Penny's upside, but the rest of his outing was forgettable with just eight yards on his next seven carries. Penny's role will likely be inconsistent going forward, but he had more touches than Mike Davis (six) in this matchup.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Thursday's role not guaranteed•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes reins in backfield•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Light workload in Sunday's loss•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could benefit from potential Carson absence•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Not part of Sunday's game plan•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Upgrades to full practice participation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...