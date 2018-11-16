Penny rushed eight times for 46 yards in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.

Penny's first carry was promising as he was held up in the backfield but made multiple cuts, ultimately recording a 38-yard gain. That striking rush showcases Penny's upside, but the rest of his outing was forgettable with just eight yards on his next seven carries. Penny's role will likely be inconsistent going forward, but he had more touches than Mike Davis (six) in this matchup.

