Penny rushed six times for 19 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.
Penny took on a larger role in his third game back from a torn ACL because Carlos Hyde (illness) didn't make the trip to San Francisco. The San Diego State product logged 28 of 65 offensive snaps, finishing just behind Chris Carson's 30 snaps but comfortably ahead of Alex Collins' 11 snaps. Carson drew more work while on the field, as he totaled 83 yards on 13 touches, and Collins was more efficient than Penny with 29 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Penny shapes up as a change-of-pace back when the playoffs start Saturday against the Rams.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Bumps to No. 2 role•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Clear of injury for Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Plays just four snaps•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Eases into action Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Comes off PUP list•