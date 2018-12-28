Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Needs to complete pregame workout
Coach Pete Carroll said Penny (knee) will be a game-day decision Sunday against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
A full practice participant throughout the week, Penny nonetheless find himself listed as questionable for the regular-season finale. He seems more likely than not to suit up, and he could actually get some extra work if the Seahawks jump out to a lead. The team needs a win to ensure a first-round matchup with Dallas instead of Chicago, but it still makes sense to ease up on Chris Carson after three straight games with 22 or more carries. Sunday's kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Technically listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Returns as full participant•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: In line to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has chance to return Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Sidelined again Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking unlikely for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...