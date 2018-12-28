Coach Pete Carroll said Penny (knee) will be a game-day decision Sunday against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

A full practice participant throughout the week, Penny nonetheless find himself listed as questionable for the regular-season finale. He seems more likely than not to suit up, and he could actually get some extra work if the Seahawks jump out to a lead. The team needs a win to ensure a first-round matchup with Dallas instead of Chicago, but it still makes sense to ease up on Chris Carson after three straight games with 22 or more carries. Sunday's kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST.