Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: No activity Wednesday
Penny (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Penny's return to practice has been a frequent topic of coach Pete Carroll's press conferences this week. On Sunday, Carroll mentioned Penny may participate as soon as Thursday. Then, Carroll bumped that up Wednesday. Because the latter didn't come to pass, Penny will attempt to uphold the initial timeline as he works his way back from a strained hamstring.
