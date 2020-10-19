Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that there's "no set ETA" for Penny's (knee) return to the Seahawks' active roster, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Two weeks removed from saying Penny was "getting really close" but wouldn't be rushed back, Carroll had another non-update on Penny's recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered Week 14 of last season. The prolonged rehab likely stems to the additional damage found in the knee during surgery, but there's no sense yet when the Seahawks will open his window to return from the reserve/PUP list. In the meantime, Chris Carson will be relied upon as the team's No. 1 back, with Carlos Hyde (shoulder), Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas on hand for any reps that trickle down to the reserves.