Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: No touches in loss
Penny didn't record a touch in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
Penny returned to the lineup after missing Week 6's game with a hamstring injury, but it appears the Seahawks only planned to use Penny in case of emergency. That never surfaced, as Chris Carson piled up 21 carries and three catches while C.J. Prosise garnered one rush for 17 yards. Carson wasn't efficient with just 3.1 YPC, but the Seahawks' offensive line provided no help. Still, if Carson isn't ripping off big gains, Penny should have a role, albeit a limited one, in the backfield rotation when he's fully healthy. He'll look to get into the fold Week 8 against the Falcons.
